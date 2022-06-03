ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old faces sexual assault charges after being accused of raping a 16-year-old at gunpoint in the northeastern part of the city, police announced Friday.

According to authorities, officers responded to a residence near the northeastern part of the city Thursday for the report that someone had broken into a home and raped a minor.

Investigators say officers were able to identify a suspect and quickly found a stolen vehicle associated with the incident. They tracked it to a location in the 400 block of Alexander Street.

Around 5 p.m., officers apprehended the suspect who came outside the residence, and following a short foot chase, the man was placed in custody.

Jayshon Rivera was charged with Predatory Sexual Assault, Rape in the First Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

A loaded 9mm handgun found in possession of Rivera at the time of his arrest. (Rochester Police Department)

He was transported to the Monroe County Jail and is expected to be arraigned this morning in Rochester City Court. No other information was shared by police Friday.

