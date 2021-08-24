Rochester police searching for suspects following Chase Bank robbery on Lake Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities at the Rochester Police Department responded to a call of a robbery that had occurred at Chase Bank near Lake Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers at the scene confirmed the suspect had left the area of the crime. Police continue to investigate the incident. There is currently no one in custody at this time.

According to RPD, no one was harmed during the crime. The area is open to local traffic but the bank will remain closed upon further investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone with additional information to call 911.

