ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced Tuesday two arrests in connection to separate recent shootings in the city.

The two people who were arrested include 20-year-old Travelle Gulley and 24-year-old Darquita Washington

February 20, 2022: Teenage shooting on Lake Avenue

Gulley faces several charges for his involvement in the shooting of a teenage victim in February. Authorities were led to the area of Lake Avenue and Beaches Drive on February 20th for the report of a shooting.

Officials say a 19-year-old city resident was located and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious injuries. Investigators learned the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of Twin Beaches Apartments, when a man approached him and fired a gun, striking him several times.

According to police, the victim fired back at the suspect and was later detained by officers who arrested him for illegally possessing a defaced handgun. He is scheduled to be arraigned in city court Wednesday.

Around a month later, Gulley was identified as the suspect in the shooting of the 19-year-old. U.S. Marshalls and New York State Police located him in the 800 block of Genesee Street Monday and took him to custody, according to authorities. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of the ghost gun pictured below:

(Courtesy of the Rochester Police Department)

The 20-year-old was charged with Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Assault and Reckless Endearment. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

March 16, 2022: Shooting on Taylor Street

On Wednesday, March 16, officials were dispatched to the area of Taylor Street and Love Street for a group shooting and someone that had been shot. After locating evidence of guns being fired at the location, officers with the Rochester Police Department learned of a 24-year-old woman who had been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non life-threating injuries.

Authorities said Darquita Washington was identified as the shooter responsible, and taken into custody after a traffic stop Monday.

The 34-year-old was charged with Criminal Possession of Weapon, Assault and Reckless Endangerment. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Tuesday.