Rochester police announce arrest, murder charge for Bardin St. homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced an arrest in connection to a homicide on Bardin Street last month.

Officials say 26-year-old Olajuwon Holt was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with second degree murder, accused for the shooting death of Paris Washington.

Police officials responded to Bardin Steet and Primrose Street for the report of a person shot around 2 p.m. on June 19.

Scene at the corner of Primrose and Ridgeway. Shooting happened on Bardin St. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/VBZd5FG1JR — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) June 19, 2020

It was one of five shootings over a 24-hour stretch in the city that day, three of which were fatal.

Upon arrival, police say they located Washington deceased in a backyard with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say Holt is currently on parole for a prior assault conviction and say additional charged may be filed against him for violating terms of his supervised release.

Holt is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Rochester City Court.