ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pawn shop owner who was found guilty of transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen items was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday. He was also ordered to pay a money judgment of over $3 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 40-year-old Thomas Nary, the owner of Rochester Pawn & Gold on Dewey Ave., knowingly bought stolen goods from “boosters” who stole from various stores in the Rochester area. These transactions occurred between January 2015 and November 2019.

According to prosecutors, many of the boosters were allegedly addicted to drugs and used the money that got from Nary to buy drugs — some of these individuals overdosed.

Nary listed the items for sale online, advertised them as new, and priced the items below retail value. Additionally, he listed the items to buyers outside of New York.

The stolen items were worth over $6 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Two other defendants — Eric Finnefrock and Ralph Swain — are awaiting sentencing.

Another pawn shop, known as Royal Crown Pawn, allegedly sold stolen items that were bought from “boosters” as well. Devin Tribunella, the owner of the store, pleaded guilty back in January.