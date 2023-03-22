ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The owner of Rochester’s Royal Crown Pawn and Jewelry shop was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Devin Tribunella, 39, was convicted of transportation of stolen goods in interstate commerce. He is one of five who faced federal charges stemming from two separate pawn shop schemes. Both schemes separately paid cash to individuals addicted to drugs — called “boosters” — for items shoplifted from various stores.

According to prosecutors, Tribunella routinely advised the boosters what type of merchandise to steal. He often requested from stores such as Lowes, Home Depot, Target, and Walmart. The boosters were then paid a fraction of the true retail value for the goods.

Prosecutors said that Tribunella owned and operated Royal Crown Pawn and Jewelry on Dewey Avenue. Tribunella and an employee purchased stolen goods and merchandise from individuals they referred to as “boosters” — who shoplifted merchandise from retail stores in the area.

Tribunella was ordered to forfeit the following:

2008 Lamborghini

2014 Mercedes Benz

2014 Rolls Royce

2015 Porsche

The contents of three bank accounts totaling $155,182.87

A $1.6 million money judgment

Tribunella would list the stolen goods for sale on eBay, where the merchandise would be advertised as “New” and “New-In-Box” and priced below retail value, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Between January 2017 and November 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Tribunella sold and caused to be shipped approximately $3,248,426 worth of those stolen goods to buyers located outside of New York.