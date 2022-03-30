ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester pawn shop owner, who pleaded guilty in federal court in January, is facing a new legal challenge stemming from a Pennsylvania casino.

Devin Tribunella, the owner of Royal Crown Pawn & Jewelry on Dewey Avenue, previously pleaded guilty to fraud in a scheme where it was alleged that he, and other area pawn shop owners, hired drug addicts to steal merchandise for resale.

While Tribunella awaits the sentencing for the federal plea, he is now facing some new legal trouble.

It is alleged that Tribunella went to a casino in Pennsylvania and when he cashed out, they gave him too much and he didn’t give them the extra money back.

“Seems like a civil matter,” said James Doyle, Tribunella’s attorney. “I’m not understanding how this is not a civil matter. The actual complaint seems to be there was an error on part of some staff in the transaction and that error is undocumented, unproven, and of some unspecific origin.”

Prosecutors in Pennsylvania are attempting to extradite Tribunella, and he is scheduled to return to court on April 5 to determine how the case will move forward.

According to Doyle, an adjournment of sentencing in the pawn shop case is a possibility as Tribunella now navigates this new legal challenge. Doyle added there were no travel restrictions for his client as far as leaving the state or being present at a casino as a condition of his guilty plea.

Tribunella was also ticketed in 2018 for crashing a yellow Lamborghini into a fire hydrant on East Avenue in Rochester, flooding the street, and fleeing the scene.