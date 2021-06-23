Rochester pawn shop owner pleads guilty to selling more than $1 million in stolen goods

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The owner of a Rochester-based pawn shop pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling more than $1 million worth of stolen goods, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said 39-year-old Thomas Nary of Rochester pleaded guilty to transportation of stolen goods in interstate commerce. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Nary owned Rochester Pawn & Gold on Dewey Avenue between January 2015 and November 2019. They say Nary purchased stolen goods and merchandise from “individuals that he knew were engaged in unlawful shoplifting from Rochester area retail stores.”

Federal officials say: “The stolen items were taken from various stores, including Lowes, Home Depot, Target, Walmart and Wegmans, and then sold to RPG for a fraction of the true retail value. The defendant then listed the stolen goods for sale on eBay and Amazon, including to buyers located outside of New York State. The goods were advertised as “New” or “New-In-Box” and priced below retail value, although the price was well in excess of what Nary paid those that stole the items. The defendant sold and shipped more than $1,500,000 worth of stolen goods to buyers.”

Nary was charged in November 2019 along with co-defendants Eric Finnefrock and Ralph Swain, who were both previously convicted and are awaiting sentencing.

Officials say sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

