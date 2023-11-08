ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

Tyrone Jiggetts. Jr. was charged with the murder of Juan Pena-Mendez and multiple criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree convictions, according to prosecutors.

On February 26, 2022, Rochester Police officers responded to a call on Rialto Street and found Juan Pena-Mendez deceased from gunshot wounds.

After their investigation, the Rochester Police Department identified Tyrone Jiggetts, Jr. as the shooter. He was on parole for attempted criminal possession of a weapon at the time.

“Tyrone Jiggetts continued to make violent decisions following his reentry to society,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued after the sentencing. “Instead of staying away from illegal weapons and abiding by the law, he violently killed Juan Pena Mendez.”