ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in the NYS Department of Corrections for the 2020 murder of Jorge Luis Bonilla.

26-year-old Treyquan Davis was convicted on June 28 and was scheduled for sentencing on August 3. The night he killed Bonilla, Davis had been on parole for a previous homicide.

Early in the morning of June 9, 2020, RPD says they responded to Strong Memorial Hospital following reports of a deceased individual with a gunshot wound to the face who had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers say they identified the victim as Bonilla, and, following a lengthy investigation by RPD and the New York State Division of Parole, arrested Davis for his participation in the homicide.

At the time of the murder, Davis was on parole for a prior conviction of manslaughter in the first degree. Officials say that in 2012, Davis — 15 at the time — shot Alexander Marquez to death on Bauer Street, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and was sentenced to 40 months in a juvenile detention facility.

Davis has been in custody since December 2, 2020, when he was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after a car chase involving New York State Police.

“Trequan Davis had an opportunity to live in our community once again as a law-abiding citizen,” DA Sandra Doorley stated. “Instead, he was released to parole and less than a year later, participated in taking another life. It is our hope that Mr. Bonilla’s family can find justice in today’s sentence.”