ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 35-year-old parolee Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years in the New York State Department of Corrections for the death of Alondo Lathrop Jr.

On August 4, 2020, RPD officers responded to the area of Wabash Street and North Goodman Street for the report of a person shot. Officers found Lathrop was shot and killed in daylight.

After an investigation, Knox was identified and arrested for the murder of Lathrop in October 2020. According to investigators, Knox rode his bike and struck Lathrop in the back and neck, killing him.

Knox was released on parole a month before the murder for a prior conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He was on parole at the time of the murder.

Knox was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Jacob Ark of the Public Corruption and Economic Crimes Bureau.

“I want to thank the Rochester Police Department whose thorough investigation led to Jamil Knox’s successful prosecution and sentencing,” said Assistant District Attorney Jacob Ark. “While this sentence won’t bring Alondo back to his family, we hope that this sends a message to all who perpetuate violence on our streets that this violence will no longer be tolerated.”