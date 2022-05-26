ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester parolee was found guilty of manslaughter for the shooting death of a Rochester man in 2020, officials announced Thursday.

According to prosecutors, 34-year-old Jamil Knox of Rochester was convicted of Manslaughter in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Police arrested Knox after being identified as the suspect in the murder of 35-year-old Alondo Lathrop Jr. of Rochester. On August 4, 2020, authorities were led to the area of Wabash Street for the report of a person shot. There, responding officers located Lathrop who they say was shot and killed in broad daylight.

Investigators say the parolee shot Lathrop as he rode his bike, striking him in the back and neck, killing him instantly. The 34-year-old was released on parole prior to the murder.

“Jamil Knox had no regard for human life when he chose to shoot Alondo Lathrop, Jr. in broad daylight,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Knox’s history proves he will only continue to be a danger to our community. It is our hope that Lathrop’s family feels a sense of justice with today’s verdict.”

Knox is scheduled to be sentenced on July 1, 2022, in Monroe County Court.