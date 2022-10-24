ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester parolee was arrested and charged with two felonies for an armed car-jacking on Saturday night, police said.

Just after 9 p.m., members of the Rochester Police Department responded to a Hamilton Street home for the report of a car-jacking. The victim told officers that her car was stolen at gunpoint when she arrived home.

A few hours later, officers said they found the car in the 200 block of Parsells Avenue, and immediately tried to pull the car over. The driver, identified by police as 26-year-old Jayquan Mobley, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene, engaging officers in a foot chase.

During the chase, police said an officer was injured in the lower body. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Mobley was taken into custody and transported to Monroe County Jail. He was charged with the felony assault in the second degree, felony criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, and resisting arrest.

Mobley was also served with an outstanding absconder warrant by New York State Parole, meaning he has failed to meet the terms of his parole prior to this instance. Mobley was on parole for a 2013 robbery.