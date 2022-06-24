ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester men were hospitalized after a double shooting in the area near Oakman Street and Mauder Street overnight Friday.

According to authorities, officers were led to Oakman Street near Mauder Street for the report of two people shot around 12:26 a.m. There they located two city residents with gunshot wounds.

Officials say both the 21-year-old and the 22-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated at a nearby hospital.

No suspects are in custody. An investigation is currently ongoing.

