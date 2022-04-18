ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Andrea Lipton, the Rochester mother accused of playing a role in the death of her son Kei’mere Marshall, was convicted on manslaughter charges Monday.

According to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, the local mother was convicted by a county jury of Manslaughter in the Second Degree.

Lipton was arrested along with her boyfriend, Anthony Love, after police found the toddler unresponsive in July of 2020. The three-year-old died three days at the hospital, from what authorities called severe injuries comparable to being struck by a vehicle.

Prosecutors accused Lipton of “recklessly” contributing to the death of Kei’mere, failing to seek medical attention when he was in pain and needed help.

While I am pleased with the jury’s decision today, it does not change the fact that a 3-year-old toddler is no longer with us,” said Assistant District Attorney Sara Vanstrydonck. “As parents, our number one responsibility is to keep our children safe and healthy. Moochie’s mother allowed him to suffer unimaginable pain for days that eventually led to his death, a tragedy that was 100% preventable. Thank you to the Rochester Police Department for leading this heartbreaking investigation and helping us to secure today’s conviction.”

Van Strydonck says officers testified, and attorneys examined pictures and body worn camera footage.

“With body worn camera footage, there’s no questions about what happened, there’s no questions about what’s said, it’s captured on video, we can all see that, the jury can see that and get a full picture,” said Van Strydonck.

According to investigators, Love was acting as a caregiver to the toddler when he “subjected Marshall to physical abuse” resulting in a ruptured spleen and pelvic fractures.

He was on parole for a 2016 robbery conviction at the time of his arrest and was found guilty by a county jury on the same charges given to Lipton.

In sentencing Love, the judge said roughly, “I will never forget this beautiful little boy and carry a piece of him everywhere I go….You are a disgusting excuse for a human being.”

Officials say Lipton will be sentenced on Thursday, May 19.

