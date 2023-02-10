ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester mother who is accused of killing her one-year-old son and injuring her two-year-old daughter is due in court Friday morning.

26-year-old Bryasia Love will be arraigned in court after she was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, and assault.

According to the Rochester Police Department, on January 19, Love reported to police that her son was unresponsive and, when officers arrived at her home, her son A’Mias Love was found suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died days later at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Investigators said that A’Mias was assaulted along with his two-year-old sister, who was treated and is in the custody of her grandmother.

RPD also said they followed up with Child Protective Services, was said that Love’s home was “known” to them.

Police arrested Love on January 26. She faces a maximum sentencing of 25 years to life in prison.