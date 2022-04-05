ORANGE COUNTY, F.L. (WROC) — Convicted mobster Dominic Taddeo faces an escape charge after leaving a halfway house in Florida on March 28.

Taddeo was recaptured one week later in Hialeah, roughly 200 miles from the Orlando-area halfway house.

Taddeo, 64, was a hit man for a Rochester-area crime family. He pleaded guilty in 1992 to federal racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s, along with weapons offenses, drugs, and enterprise corruption.

According to an affidavit signed by Deputy U.S. Marshal Cleveland Jenkins, Taddeo was transferred to the halfway house on February 15, and was scheduled to stay there in a “pre-release status” until February 23, 2023. At that point, he would have been assigned a probation officer and released under supervision.

Instead, the paperwork states Taddeo did not return to the halfway house after leaving for a medical appointment on March 28. Taddeo had been granted a community pass to attend the appointment about two miles from the house, and was required to be back at 5:00 p.m. that day.

Staff at the halfway house attempted to contact him at 5:45 p.m. that day, but he did not answer or return their calls. They were unable to find him in area jails or hospitals. At that point, the paperwork states investigators had “probable cause” to believe Taddeo “committed the offense of escape.”

Read the full affidavit