ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York mob hitman was sentenced to additional prison time after escaping from his Orlando halfway house earlier this year.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Dominic Taddeo Jr., 65, will spend 3 additional years in federal prison after escaping back in March. He pleaded guilty in May.

Taddeo had less than a year left in his sentence when he was transferred from a medium-security facility to a residential halfway house in February 2022. He escaped from that halfway house on March 28 and was recaptured roughly 200 miles away from the halfway house a few days later.

Court paperwork says Taddeo was given a pass to receive medical treatment on the day of his escape. After leaving for his appointment, he never returned.

He was serving time for crimes related to his job as a hitman for a Rochester-area crime family.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to federal racketeering charges, including the killings of three men during the mob wars in the 80s.