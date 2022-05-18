ORLANDO, Fla. (WROC) — A Rochester mobster who escaped custody in March and was then recaptured last month in Florida has pleaded guilty.

Dominic Taddeo, a 64-year-old hitman from a Rochester area-crime family signed the plea notice Tuesday, according to federal court paperwork.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s.

He had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February. He escaped from that halfway house on March 28 of this year and was recaptured roughly 200 miles away from the halfway house a few days later.

Court paperwork says Taddeo was given a pass to receive medical treatment on the day of his escape and after leaving for his appointment, he never returned.

According to an affidavit signed by Deputy U.S. Marshal Cleveland Jenkins, Taddeo was transferred to the halfway house on February 15, and was scheduled to stay there in a “pre-release status” until February 23, 2023. At that point, he would have been assigned a probation officer and released under supervision.

However, after this latest plea, Taddeo could end up serving up to five more years in prison.

Authorities say when Taddeo was arrested in April he was in possession of about $5,000 and a fraudulent driver’s license in the name of a deceased person.