ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester Area experienced four shootings on Sunday, two of which ended in homicides — the most recent incident unfolding at the Fox Run Condos and Apartment Complex, which left neighbors stunned.

On Sunday evening, Gates police officers and paramedics raced into Fox Run after reports of shots being fired, with one bullet striking a condo next to the scene while the owner was inside.

“I heard what sounded like firecrackers, because tomorrow’s July 4, I assumed it was fireworks,” said Fox Run resident Steven Martin. “Then two police knocked on my door and told me ‘it was gunshots, your garage was hit.'”

Officers wouldn’t confirm the condition of the victim who was shot or what prompted the shooting, but neighbors were stunned to see this situation unfold.

“This has never happened before because this is a good area and the campus is a good area,” said Fox Run resident Anthony Brigandi. “I was really surprised. So it had to be somebody who didn’t live here.”

Overnight on Sunday, Rochester police officers responded to the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Goodman Street and discovered a man in his 30’s suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During this time, officers learned a second man was shot in that same area and went to Rochester General Hospital on his own. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, but officers don’t know what the relation was between the two shootings.

Later that afternoon, Rochester police responded to a man in his 30s who got shot at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Bartlett Street at 12:00 p.m. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital by private vehicle and was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim was not released.

The two homicides that took place on Sunday now set Rochester at 36 homicides in 2022.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.