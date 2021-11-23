Rochester man with 4 prior convictions sentenced to prison on gun charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man with four previous convictions was sentenced to prison on a gun charge Tuesday, federal officials announced.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 37-year-old John Moore will serve 51 months in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and being in possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

According to prosecutors, Moore has four prior felony drug convictions in Monroe Schuyler, and Steuben Counties, which prohibits him from legally possessing a firearm.

Federal officials say Rochester police officers responded to Tremont Street back in April 2020 for the report of a man in a minivan with a gun. Authorities say officers saw Moore near a door of the minivan before he entered a nearby house.

Officers then recovered a silver revolver with an obliterated serial number from under the driver seat in the vehicle.

