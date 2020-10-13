Rochester man with 17 outstanding warrants arrested at Home Depot in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man with 17 outstanding warrants on multiple charges was arrested in Penfield Tuesday, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Kirk Thomas Jr.,, 35, is charged with resisting arrest, and trespassing.

Officials say deputies responded to the Home Depot on Panorama Trail for the report of a larceny in progress. Once on scene deputies tried to take Thomas Jr. into custody.

Officials say he initially resisted arrested, but was ultimately taken into custody with no injuries reported.

Officials say Thomas Jr. had 17 outstanding warrants, from the sheriff’s office, Webster Police Department, Greece Police Department, and Irondequoit Police Department connected to burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.

Officials say more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Thomas Jr. is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail awaiting arraignment.