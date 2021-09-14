Rochester man who waved gun in public sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who waved a gun in public was sentenced to prison, federal officials announced Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, 33-year-old Derrick Huntley was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial money. Authorities say he was sentenced to 45 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

According to officials, 911 began receiving calls around 12 p.m. on May 19, 2020 for a man in the area of Driving Park Bridge that appeared to be intoxicated, and was carrying a firearm while waiving it around.

Prosecutors say officers responded to the area and identified the man as Huntley. They say officers ordered him to stop and drop the firearm, but Huntley refused and threw the firearm over the bridge. Huntley was then taken into custody and arrested.

Officials say once Huntley was secured, officers searched the area to the area to the side of the bridge and found the handgun.

In 2011, Huntley was convicted in Monroe County Court of second degree burglary and first degree robbery which prohibited him from legally possessing a firearm and ammunition.