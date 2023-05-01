ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester man who was sentenced for providing material support for ISIS in 2014 is now being accused of attempted murder.

Mufid Elfgeeh is accused of attempting to murder “A.J.W.” back in January of 2019, according to court documents out of Kentucky from April 27, 2023.

Back in April 2015, Elfgeeh pled guilty to accusations of assaulting three Monroe County Jail Deputies while he was in police custody. Two of the three deputies were allegedly injured during the incident. The incident took place in November 2014.

In March 2016, Elfgeeh was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison after accepting a plea deal for providing material support for ISIS. In court, he admitted to enticing and encouraging two individuals here in America to travel to the Middle East and join ISIS. He also tried to form an alliance between a rebel battalion overseas with ISIS.