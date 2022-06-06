ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in the area of North Clinton Avenue late Sunday night.

Authorities say officers were led to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Burbank Street for the report of a male shot around 11 a.m. Once at the location, they found a 34-year-old city resident who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.

Officials at the scene say the use of a tourniquet was required due to the severity of the victim’s injuries. He was then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is currently in serious but stable condition. Hospital staff say the tourniquet likely saved the man’s life.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

