ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison after he was convicted on carjacking and weapons charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, back in April 2022, 32-year-old Devon C. Johnson, Jr. asked for a ride from a taxi driver to Lake Avenue and Flower City Park. During the ride, he pressed a gun to the driver’s stomach — demanding the driver’s phone and car keys.

After a struggle, the driver stopped and got out of the cab with his keys. Johnson then threw the victim to the ground, took the keys, struck the driver in the head twice with the butt of his gun, and shot at the ground next to him before driving off.

A sergeant of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office then tried to stop the stolen car near Salmon Creek Road in Spencerport. Johnson got out and ran from the car before he was arrested. Police said they found a pistol stolen from South Carolina.

Johnson was convicted of carjacking and discharge of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. He was sentenced to serve 174 months in prison.