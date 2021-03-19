Rochester man threatened to blow up City Hall if officers charged in Daniel Prude death, complaint says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New details from a felony complaint filed regarding a bomb threat at City Hall in Rochester this week claim the suspect was going to “blow up” the building if any officers were charged in the death of Daniel Prude.

Police responded to Rochester City Hall for the report of a bomb threat around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Aver an evacuation and search of the building, police say no suspicious devices were located.

Police say one person was taken into custody — 59-year-old James Nichols of Rochester — and he was charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

According to the felony complaint, Nichols called 311 and said “If any of those police officers are tried for the murder of Daniel Prude, City Hall will be blown up; there’s a bomb all ready to go off in there … Don’t try it!”