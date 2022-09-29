IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A 13-year-old and a Rochester man were arrested on Thursday in connection to a string of robberies that took place in Irondequoit on Tuesday.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Ty’John Jackson of Rochester and an unnamed 13-year-old are suspected of the many burglaries in Edgecreek Trail, where residents reported items were stolen from their homes. Police also said six vehicles were stolen from the area.

Jackson and the 13-year-old were arrested following an investigation. Jackson was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.

Jackson was also charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after police said he entered and stole items from a vehicle. He was arraigned at Irondequoit Town Court and remanded to Monroe County Jail on $15,000 bail.

The 13-year-old was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.

Both suspects were arrested for a commercial burglary on East Ridge Road on September 19. They were both issued appearance tickets at the time of the incident. Investigators said more charges may be filed against the suspects as the investigation continues.