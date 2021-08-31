Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight double shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating an overnight double shooting on the city’s west side.

Officials say officers responded to the area of Sherman Street and Angle Street around 11:40 p.m. Monday for a ShotSpotter activation.

Police say officers located two Rochester men, each in their 30s, who had been shot. One of the men, who was shot in the upper body, has life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The other man, who police say was shot in the lower body, has injuries which appear to be non-life threatening.

Officials say both men were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call 911.

