ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department received reports of a gunpoint robbery Saturday evening on Joseph Avenue near Van Stallen Street in Rochester.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a man in his 30s was robbed of his personal property at gunpoint. Officers said 27-year-old Marcus Harris fled the scene in a vehicle that officers spotted shortly after the crime occurred.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle as it pulled into a driveway on Lux Street, but the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck the front bumper of the patrol car.

“The vehicle fled the attempted traffic stop and officers initiated a vehicle pursuit. In the area of Avenue D and Bauman Street the suspect vehicle sideswiped an uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop,” the RPD said.

The suspect(s) ran from scene of the crash. Officers apprehended a 27-year-old man after a brief foot chase and recovered an illegal, loaded, handgun while at the scene.

Officers charged Marcus Harris of Rochester has been charged with the following: robbery in the 1st degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree, grand larceny in the 3rd degree, as well as additional NYS vehicle and traffic law infractions.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.