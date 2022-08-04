ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 27-year-old city resident was hospitalized after being stabbed several times during a robbery on Otis Street late Wednesday night.

According to police, officers arrived at the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 10 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. They located a man who sustained lacerations in his upper and lower body.

Investigators say the victim was approached by several suspects who demanded property from him on Otis Street. When he refused, a physical altercation ensued between the suspects and the victim. Authorities say the man was stabbed during the incident and managed to flee from the suspects.

He was eventually transported to a nearby hospital after being found at the Burger King location and is now being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is currently underway. Anyone with further information is asked to dial 911.

Location