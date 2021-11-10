Rochester man stabbed, robbed near Monroe and Goodman, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man was stabbed and robbed overnight on the city’s east side.

Authorities say officers responded to the 400 block of South Goodman Street for the report of a person stabbed around 2 a.m.

Police say that officers learned 47-year-old Rochester man had been robbed and stabbed in the upper body. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the victim stated the incident happened on Monroe Avenue.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call 911.