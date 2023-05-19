ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was stabbed after an argument early Friday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said they found the 28-year-old man with lacerations on his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the stabbing occurred in the area of Green Knolls Drive and Westfall Road. The victim was arguing with the suspect before the suspect began to assault him with a knife.

There are no suspects in custody. RPD is continuing to investigate the incident.