ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 34-year-old man from Rochester was stabbed Friday evening on Myrtle Street between Lyell Avenue and Otis Street in Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victim was stabbed at least one time.

An ambulance transported him to an area hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The RPD asks anyone who has further information to call 911.

