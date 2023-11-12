ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating what led up to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a walk-in stabbing victim at Rochester General Hospital on Sunday just before 4:30 p.m.

The unnamed victim is a 32-year-old male. He was stabbed in the upper body which resulted in what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries according to police.

The victim states the incident occurred on Hudson Ave, in the area of Norton St. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation and no suspects are currently in custody.

RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.