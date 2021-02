ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 36-year-old man from Rochester was stabbed Saturday evening in Rochester on Austin Street.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the victim sustained at least one stab wound to his upper body.

AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital.

His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.