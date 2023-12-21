ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Officers responded to the 800 block of Lake Avenue for a reported stabbing Thursday evening.

Around 4 p.m., officers located a parked vehicle with a 64-year-old Rochester man who was suffering from stab wounds to the upper body inside. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital to be treated for his wounds and is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Officers say there is one person detained in relation to this active investigation and this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to please call 911.