ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say that one man is hospitalized after he was stabbed during an altercation on Baycliff Drive.

According to RPD, the victim, a 29-year-old man, was having an argument with the suspect, which turned physical. During the incident, the victim was stabbed.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with one stab wound in his upper body. He will be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.