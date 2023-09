ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 51-year-old Rochester man has ‘life-threatening’ injuries after being shot on Gilmore Street late Friday night.

Rochester Police said they responded to the 100 block of Gilmore Street around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim with several gunshots to the lower body.

He’s being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call 911.