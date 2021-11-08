Rochester man shot overnight on city’s west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say one man was injured following an overnight shooting on the city’s west side.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Brown Street and Wentworth Street around 12:40 a.m. for the report of a man who was shot and a ShotSpotter activation.

Officials say upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old Rochester man with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are described as non life-threatening.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.