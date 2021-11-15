Rochester man shot overnight on city’s west side, investigation ongoing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man was shot overnight on the city’s west side.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Lyell Avenue and Whitney Street shortly after midnight for a ShotSpotter activation.

Officials say once on scene, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area.

Police say moments later, a 911 call came in for a man shot on Child Street. Officers responded and located a 37-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Police say the victim confirmed he was shot in the area of Lyell and Whitney before walking to Child Street.

The victi was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, there are no suspects in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.