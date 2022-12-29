ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man on Cameron Street was shot Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Upon arrival, RPD officers found the victim — a 27-year-old Rochester resident — who was shot at least once in his lower body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The area of Cameron Street between Myrtle Hill Park and Orlando Street was closed for a time, but it has reopened for traffic.

According to RPD, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.

