ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the area of Hudson Avenue and Bernard Street late Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said they responded to the area for reports of shots but found nobody injured. They later learned that a 26-year-old man walked into Rochester General Hospital with at least one gunshot wound in his upper body.

The victim, according to police, is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries. It is currently unclear what happened that led to the shooting.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 911.