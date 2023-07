ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was shot on Clay Avenue late Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said the 40-year-old man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

As of now, there are no suspects in custody and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

