ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot in the area of Lime Street and Saxton street Saturday evening, Rochester Police say.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers say they reported to that area for a call of a person shot. There, they found a 34-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officers say he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Investigators say they are following up on several leads, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.