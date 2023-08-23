ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is recovering in the hospital Wednesday morning after he was shot in the area of Lexington Avenue and Dewey Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

At 2:20 a.m., officers found the 33-year-old victim with at least one gunshot to his lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where his injuries were confirmed to be non-life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody for the shooting. RPD is continuing to investigate and encourage anyone with information to call 911.