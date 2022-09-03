ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city resident was shot late Saturday morning, officials with the Rochester Police Department said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot.

There, they found a man in his 50s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, officials said. He was transported to the University of Rochester medical center via ambulance.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, officials said.

There are no suspects in custody.

