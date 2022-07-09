ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man from Rochester is recovering after he was shot Saturday on Jefferson Avenue near Brown Street.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting happened just before noon.

Officers say the victim, 23, was shot at least one time in his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

