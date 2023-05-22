ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was shot overnight in the area of Avenue C and Hollenbeck Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that the 20-year-old man had at least one gunshot wound in his lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police that he was shot near Hollenbeck St., which caused him to run to Avenue C. Officers were able to secure a scene on Hollenbeck St.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

