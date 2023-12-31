ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC) — The Rochester Police Department confirmed reports of a man shot in the 200 block of Adams St.

RPD say around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Adams St for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old Rochester man, that had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officers, the man was transported to Strong Hospital for his injuries and he is in critical, but stable condition. They say this appears to be a targeted incident and no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.